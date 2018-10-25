MAGA hats inspire Amherstburg man to make 'Canada already great eh!' caps

In an office off County Road 8 in Amherstburg, workers are moving to fill the demand for baseball caps that say "Canada, already great, eh?"

The apparel was an idea that spawned from "Make America Great Again" hats worn by U.S. President Donald Trump supporters, and a line of hats saying "Make Canada Great Again" sold by Hudson's Bay Company.

"It shows a total lack of appreciation for the things we have here," said Kurt Reffle. "It shows a lack of appreciation for the veterans who fought for us so that we could have this life."

His version of the hat is meant to send a positive message to people about how lucky they are to live in Canada.

Kurt Reffle was the man behind the idea of making hats that remind people to be proud to live in Canada. 4:15

And people are buying into that message.

Reffle said he thought the first 50 hats were going to be a "one shot and done deal," but then they sold out in two hours. The next 50 also sold out within a day.

Two stores in Amherstburg have also agreed to carry the hat without getting a cut. Each one is sold for $10. Reffle's team is also making t-shirts with the same words.

Kurt Reffle, the man behind the hats, says there's high demand for these hats. (Tom Addison/CBC)

People making the hats aren't earning a salary either, according to Reffle. The money goes to the hat materials and the rest is for a good cause.

He said they've donated to the Downtown Mission in Windsor, purchased chairs for Belle Vue Conservancy and they will continue to give money where they can make the "biggest impact."

"People are rushing out to help us, and they want us to continue this," he said.

The hats are for sale through their Facebook page named "Canada Love."