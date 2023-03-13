This Windsor teen just signed a one-day contract and skated with the Pittsburgh Penguins

Logan Ferriss had a dream fulfilled last week.

Ferriss of Windsor has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia for 12 of his 13 years. Last week, the avid hockey player signed a one-day contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and skated around with his idols thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"When we came I was really nervous," Ferriss said in a video the Penguins posted. "And when we sat down and talk to them I noticed that they were just normal guys. It was a lot of fun."

Ferriss, along with Luke Coughlan, 17, Chayce Taylor, 14, and Dominic Lettrich, 6, were signed to special one-day contracts by Penguins general manager Ron Hextall.

Logan Ferriss got to live out his dream of meeting Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins thanks to Make-A-Wish foundation. (Pittsburgh Penguins)

"We're really excited to welcome Luke Logan, Dominic and Chayce," Hextall said. "We have contracts for all of them. On behalf of the organization, we would like to welcome you and your families. It's a great honour for us."

The agenda for the day included a limo ride to the practice facility, touring the locker room, breakfast, a press conference, and then practice with the players.

"It was really surreal until it happened," Logan's mother, Jackie Ferriss, said. "He was really nervous coming up to today. We've been talking about it for about two weeks now. I think he finally found his zone on the ice."

She said the day was special for her son and their family for several reasons.

"This day is actually the 12th anniversary of Logan being diagnosed," Jackie Ferriss said. "Today is the day we found out about his diagnosis.

"We are overwhelmed and just overjoyed that he could have his wish come true. To come meet Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. It has been just fantastic."