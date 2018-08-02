Canadian minor league manager surprises pitcher with MLB call-up

It was a baseball that told Memphis Redbirds Dakota Hudson he was going off to join the St. Louis Cardinals for his major league baseball debut.

During the Memphis Redbirds game against the Salt Lake Bees, manager Stubby Clapp walked up to the mound to take the ball out of Hudson's hand. But in return, the Windsor, Ont. native gave him a ball and told him about the next step in his career.

Dakota Hudson made his <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> debut yesterday becoming the sixth <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/STLCards?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#STLCards</a> player to make his MLB debut this season <a href="https://t.co/NBPGrZH382">pic.twitter.com/NBPGrZH382</a> —@Cardinals

As Hudson was walking out of the field, he kept looking down at the baseball. His teammates greeted him with smiles and hugs one after another.

23-year-old Dakota Hudson got the call to play in the Cardinals July 25 during a Redbirds game. (@memphisredbirds/Twitter)

Days later the announcement, 23-year-old Hudson debuted in a game against the Chicago Cubs.

Congrats to <a href="https://twitter.com/HudsonDakota?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HudsonDakota</a> on getting <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCall</a> to the <a href="https://twitter.com/Cardinals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cardinals</a>!<br><br>✅ PCL All-Star<br>✅ Futures Game<br>✅ The Show<br><br>Go get 'em, Dakota! <a href="https://t.co/O415ctel5x">pic.twitter.com/O415ctel5x</a> —@memphisredbirds

Clapp himself played 23 games with the Cardinals in 2001 after six seasons as a utility player in the minor leagues. He played 11 years in the minors before moving to the coaching ranks.

Last year Clapp was voted Manager of the Year in the Pacific Coast League.

Canadian coach Richard "Stubby" Clapp is seen hitting a ball during a practice prior to the start of Canada's baseball game against Nicaragua at the Pan American Games in Toronto on Monday. (Fred Thornhill/Canadian Press)