Mailbox mischief in Tecumseh, community boxes damaged

OPP and postal inspectors are investigating property damage to community mailboxes in Tecumseh.

An unknown substance was sprayed onto more than 90 community boxes between 7 p.m. Nov. 20 and 10 a.m. Nov. 21.

The damage occurred between Brighton Road, Riverside Drive, the VIA Railway and Lesperance Road.

OPP say the public may have witnessed someone near the one of the community mailboxes overnight — and police suggest the suspicious activity may have been captured on a home surveillance system.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward to either Tecumseh OPP or Crime Stoppers.

