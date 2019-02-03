'They really are proud of the work they do': delivering mail in (almost) all conditions

You know it's bad outside when the mail stops.

Determined to deliver through wind, rain, snow, sleet and hail, postal workers still suspend delivery when it gets too bad.

Hayley Magermans, media relations for Canada Post said last week, southern Ontario was under red and yellow alerts, which affected mail delivery.

Notification of an alert status is posted online, and alerts can cover neighbourhoods, municipalities or regions as a whole.

A red alert means delivery is suspended and yellow means that agents will do their best to deliver mail while safe to do so.

By Friday, mail was back on track, but now delivery agents have to play catch up.

"The mail still keeps coming into the city, so it turns into a higher volume," said Mike Hibbert, operations manager for Windsor. "As the week goes by, the volume drops and we can catch up."

According to Hibbert, Mondays and Tuesdays are the busiest days for letter mail.

A Canada Post mail carrier delivers letters in the middle of winter. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Canada Post has 22,000 employees on the street every day in the country.

"You can imagine the different conditions they face — in Windsor it could be balmy 10 C and just down the road in London it could be whiteout conditions," said Hibbert.

Canada Post uses health and safety committees that work in conjunction with employees and supervisors to both determine when it's unsafe to deliver and to watch for unsafe conditions on regular deliveries.

To help, Hibbert said home or business owners an ensure they clear any hazards on their properties.

Clear snow and ice from driveways, walkways and porches.

Salt doesn't always work in extreme cold — use sand or provide traction some other way.

Make sure handrails are clear.

Check steps for ice and damage.

Hibbert said these things don't just help postal employees, but also anyone else who uses the space, like emergency personnel and garbage collection workers.

"If you see one of our employees out there, thank them," said Hibbert. "They really are proud of the work they do."