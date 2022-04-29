Windsor artist wants you to put your stamp on her exhibit

The Art Gallery of Windsor's emerging artist Maria Mediratta wants you to send her mail.

But, it's not your typical mail.

Mediratta is asking for mail art — something she describes as "anything that you can put a stamp on that can be processed in the mail and ends up having some sort of kind of like evidence that it has travelled in physical space."

She wants it to specifically reflect the person's relationship with technology.

Since Mediratta put the call-out in March, she's received a few dozen submissions from community members that include post-card sized paintings, drawings, digital graphics and photographs.

She said people from four to their late seventies have participated and someone from Germany even sent one in.

This piece of mail art arrived from Germany. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

"Over the last couple of years, I've been really inspired by community art projects that don't necessarily rely on the location but have something to do with connecting everyone no matter where they are," Mediratta said.

"Something that really drew me to mail art is the amount of connectivity you can have with someone without being in the same physical space."

She said this was particularly top of mind for her during the pandemic, when everything had to be virtual. That's also what led her mail art prompt to be around technology.

As an artist, Mediratta said she struggles with finding a balance between being in a "physical space and making physical art versus being part of the art world online."

A lot of the art reflects on the role technology plays in our daily life, with one postcard asking, "Are we ever alone?" and another with the statement, "Time to sit still."

The submissions range from paintings to collages and photographs. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

In a postcard submitted by Mediratta's mom, she writes, "Technology has stripped from us the intimacy of received handwriting, personally addressed envelopes in the mail, the anticipation and recognition of a loved one's script cannot be compared to a digital label or ping of a text message ... the very act of making a tactile connection still holds a more valuable place in my world."

The exhibit, located on the gallery's second floor, will be on until the end of May. People can still submit their mail art, addressed to the Art Gallery, until then to take part in the installation.