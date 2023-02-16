Magna International invests $6M in Windsor factory upgrades

Magna International, an auto parts manufacturing company, is investing more than $6 million in upgrades that will add 110 jobs to a Windsor factory.

The investment in the plant on Twin Oaks Drive is part of a $470 million Ontario-wide expansion of the company's operations.

"We are excited to bring new business, more investment and additional jobs to Ontario," said Magna Marketing Officer Eric Wilds.

Magna International's Windsor facility specializes in "mechatronics", a combination of mechanical and electronic components for vehicles, such as power windows, locks and gas cap covers.

The $6 million dollar investment will add electronically powered aluminum truck bed covers to its roster.

Magna International will also open a new 490,000 square-foot battery enclosure facility in Brampton, Ont., which it says will be used for manufacturing related to the Ford F-150 Lightning. Operations are expected to begin this year and will bring around 560 new jobs to Brampton.

It will also invest in growing in its Guelph, Belleville, Newmarket and Penetanguishene locations. The company says it believes will create 1,000 new jobs across the province.

"We're creating the right conditions for businesses to succeed and continue to work around the clock to attract new investments that build a stronger economy," said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

Magna International said the Ontario government granted it $23.6 million for the upgrades.

Magna International's Guelph location will expand its molding and welding operations, adding around 175 new jobs.

Its Belleville lighting plant will expand its circuit board production, adding around 100 jobs. In Newmarket, Magna International will expand another of its mechatronic facilities, adding 75 jobs.

And in Penetanguishene, Magna International will grow its hinge production line, adding 15 jobs.

"We're putting Ontario back on the map as we build up Ontario's electric vehicle supply chain from mining to manufacturing," said Premier Doug Ford.

"The cars of the future and the batteries that power them will be built right here in Ontario, by Ontario workers."