Auto parts maker Magna opening EV components factory in Chatham-Kent, Ont.

Auto parts maker Magna International Inc. announced it's opening a new electric vehicle (EV) battery component factory in Chatham-Kent, Ont.

In a news release Wednesday, the company said it is expanding its St. Thomas operation — Formet Industries established in 1998 — due to increased business from Ford Motor Company.

The new Chatham-Kent facility will be about 15,800 square-metres, creating 150 new jobs in the municipality.

The factory will produce battery enclosures for the Ford F-150 Lightning. The company said all EVs require battery enclosures, which contain a number of components like high voltage batteries and sensors and connectors.

Magna said the enclosures also contribute to the safety of the vehicle, protecting the electrical components in the event of a collision.

Magna released this photo of a new EV components factory set to open in Chatham-Kent, Ont. (Magna)

The company said the product is the largest lightweight aluminum battery enclosure currently available on the market, and the first to be used in a work truck.

"We are coming to Chatham with new job opportunities working on an exciting new technology that offers a lot of growth potential," said Mark Johnson, Magna's Formet Industries General Manager, in the press release.

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff said in the news release, the municipality is thrilled to welcome the established business to the region.

"Chatham-Kent has been taking an active role in encouraging investments in green, innovative, and future-thinking technologies, so Magna really is a perfect fit here," said the municipality's director of Economic Development Services, Stuart McFadden, in the release.

Magna Chatham is set to create 150 new jobs in the municipality. (Magna)

$4.9B electric vehicle battery plant to open in Windsor, Ont.

Magna's Chatham-Kent announcement comes a week after a massive EV battery plant was announced for the municipality's neighbour, Windsor, Ont.

Automaker Stellantis and battery producer LG Energy Solution announced a $4.9-billion joint-venture deal, supported by all levels of government, to establish Canada's first lithium-ion EV battery plant in the city.

The operation is set to create 2,500 jobs in the region, supplying batteries to Stellantis plants across North America.

Last week, Justin Falconer, CEO of Workforce Windsor-Essex, said on top of the 2,500 jobs at the plant, he anticipates up to 10,000 spin-off jobs.

