Windsor, Ont., magic mushroom store raises questions about legality, psychedelic benefits

Windsor councillor Renaldo Agostino said he was walking around downtown Toronto when he saw an interesting sign going up about a magic mushroom store.

Now, one has opened in his ward in downtown Windsor — and it's attracting the curious eyes of people in the community.

"I've had a few calls from some constituents," said Agostino.

"It's a curiosity thing, people are just not sure exactly what it is."

FunGuyz opened its 11th location on Thursday at 395 Ouellette Avenue, and it's been going "great," according to co-owner Edgars Gorbans.

"They [customers] love that they can come in and speak to someone before they purchase and be guided by someone to do psilocybin," he said.

Psilocybin is the psychoactive substance in magic mushrooms.

Gorbans said most of the people coming into the store are those looking to microdose — taking small amounts of a drug at a time — and treat things like anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

Dried magic mushrooms are sold in this packaging at a Magic Mush location in Winnipeg. (Josh Crabb/CBC )

The store does not recommend people use the product for recreational use, he added.

"We're more trying to be basically trying to push people to use them for medical reasons. But obviously, we can't control someone [who] takes more than the microdose amounts available."

A risky business

Agostino said when he went into the store, workers were very candid about the business.

"They didn't try to hide a thing and it kind of looks like they're selling small coffee bags of mushrooms, you know, well-packaged, clean," he said.

Renaldo Agostino is a Ward 3 councillor for the city of Windsor. (Renaldo Agostino)

Agostino said he was looking into the legality of the store.

"I'm not here or there when it comes to what the store's purpose is, I just want to make sure that the regulations are in place, that the safety protocols are laid in place."

Gorbans said the store is not licensed, and running the business comes with some risk.

The production, sale and possession of magic mushrooms are illegal, according to Health Canada, which is why FunGuyz makes customers sign waivers when purchasing.

According to Gorbans, the company has also dealt with police raids where their product is seized. However, he adds they immediately reopen and challenge every charge they're handed.

A magic mushroom store named FunGuyz opened its doors in Windsor, Ont., at the end of June. Some area residents and a local councillor have questions about the legality of the business. (Lamia Abozaid/CBC)

"We're just providing access to psilocybin in a safe manner, in a clean manner. At the end of the day, if people want to buy magic mushrooms, they will go and find it off the street," he said.

He said they continue to work on the business in order to fight to have magic mushrooms legalized.

"It's safe, it's not dangerous for anyone," said Gorbans.

Research shows 'promising' results, but too early for final verdict: experts

Gorbans said customer testimonies have been positive.

"We have customers that have been on anti-depression pills for almost 10 years, and they've come into our stores, they start microdosing, and they've come back to us and told us, 'hey, you guys have actually saved my life,'" he said.

Health Canada says despite trials having shown "promising" results, there are no approved therapeutic products that include psilocybin.

Psilocybin mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands. (Peter Dejong/Associated Press)

Dr. Dominique Morisano, a clinical psychologist and adjunct professor at the University of Toronto and the University of Ottawa, also noted potential in taking psychedelics.

She said evidence hasn't shown that psilocybin really work in any lasting way in such small doses, however, and there appears to be a placebo effect.

Still, Morisano, who also studies and provides psychedelic-assisted therapy in a research context, sees potential because larger doses have made a difference for some of her clients.

"We just don't know enough yet… I think we need to be studying these things in big populations," she said.

Large signage plastered across the side of a London, Ont., buildingadvertises the online store that FunGuyz offers. (Alessio Donnini/CBC News)

For those judgmental of the storefront, however, Gorbans asks they take some time to research.

"We're not out here selling to kids, you know, we're not bothering anyone, we open up doors open to the public. That's all," he said.