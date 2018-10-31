MacKenzie Hall parking lot closed to public with former jail sale

The City of Windsor is losing a parking lot in Sandwich Towne after the province told the city the MacKenzie Hall parking lot will no longer be open to the public starting Thursday.

The parking lot, owned by the province, is part of the sale of the old Windsor jail.

"No one is happy when you lose parking spots," said Ray Mensour, executive director of recreation and culture for the city. "We are going to be exploring all options in the neighbourhood."

The executive director of recreation and culture said the city is scrambling to find more parking around the area. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Mensour said the city has moved handicap parking to the street outside Mackenzie Hall and they have provided notices to all of the users. Mensour said staff is speaking with residents in the neighbourhood to lease out parking in central Sandwiche Towne.

"We don't know what the impact will be to all users but we are certainly scrambling here to try and make it work," he said.

Ward 2 councillor-elect Fabio Costante said when he is sworn in as councillor, he will bring this issue to council to see if there is a way "the city can partake in it."

"I think the city should fight in the interim to save that space, a lot of folks rely on that parking," he said.

The parking lot located beside Mackenzie Hall is owned by the province. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Costante said there have been some ideas floating around about potential use of the old jail — like a museum or a mixed-use space.

"I believe the city has a role in this and the use of this space should be for the public benefit … We have to protect, preserve and celebrate Sandwiche Towne's history."

The former Windsor jail has torn walls, vacant cells and mass amounts of graffiti. It has been listed on the real estate market for $1 and is up for bidding until Nov. 23.

The jail was built in 1924 after a fire destroyed the Essex County jail. Operations ceased in 2014 when the building was deemed to have reached the end of its life as a useful prison.

Tap on the player below for a look inside the former Windsor jail: