Ma'amoul cookies a sweet tradition for Eid celebrations

Dessert will seldom be absent at Eid celebrations, one of which will always be ma'amoul.

Eid al-Fitr is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world marking the end of Ramadan. It will be celebrated this weekend.

Ma'amoul is made with "simple ingredients" including semolina flour, butter and sugar, explained Ali Seblini, the owner of Yasmeen Bakery in Windsor, Ont.

Although some bakers have gotten creative and adding different fillings, he said the three classic ones are pistachios, dates or walnuts.

They're then topped with powdered sugar, he said, except the date-filled ones because of their sweetness.

Seblini said everyone gets sometime to rest at his bakery, even during busy ma'amoul season. (Ali Seblini)

Seblini said the amount of ma'amoul he makes around Eid is uncountable, with thousands of pieces being made for the holiday.

"Starting the day before, people start shopping for the Eid, they start getting ma'amoul and when Eid comes it's a very busy day."

Seblini's father, Mohamad, started the business in 1998 and although he's gone now, Seblini has continued his legacy.

Mohamad immigrated to Canada from Lebanon. A portrait of him hangs at the bakery, located on 1448 Wyandotte St. E.

Seblini's father named Yasmeen Bakery was named after the Jasmine flower. He told him the flower's white colour represents the cleanliness of the establishment, its scent represented good customer service, and its beauty the good quality of the product.

For Seblini, ma'amoul is special because it helps him celebrate the end of Ramadan, which represents for him a month of "worship and purifying the soul through good deeds."

"[Eid is] a celebration of the new improved self," he said. "What is a better thing to celebrate than with a sweet reward, right?"

A portrait of Ali Seblini's father and founder of Yasmeen Bakery, Mohamad, hangs on one of the walls of the establishment. (Ali Seblini)

Eating ma'amoul 'a relief' after Ramadan

Nizam Pastry has been in business for 30 years now in Dearbown, Mich. It was started but Faisal Nizam's father a few years after migrating to the U.S. from Lebanon.

Fifteen years ago, their Windsor location opened.

Every year, Nizam — who commutes every day to Windsor from Michigan — says he makes 20 to 30,000 of these filled cookies.

"It's been a traditional dessert for Ramadan for ages," he said. "It's actually crazy the amount of ma'amoul we sell just on Eid alone."

Nizam Pastry has been open in Windsor for 15 years. (Faisal Nizam)

The bakery — located on 460 Erie St. E. — also gets busy on Easter, however.

"It's always a big dessert on Easter for everybody that celebrates Easter also," said Nizam, and said he sells just as much ma'moul during the Christian celebration.

For him, getting to eat ma'amoul is "a relief."

"Ramadan is a tough month for us pastry shops … you're fasting and you're working with food from morning to night," he said, but added "it's a beautiful holiday, we all get to celebrate something together."

Nizam said he gets customers from all over Ontario and Canada buying at his shop, no matter the time of year, but especially during Eid. (Faisal Nizam)

Nizam won't have time to celebrate as he'll be baking non-stop. He doesn't regret coming into the pastry business though, and will try and make time to celebrate on Monday.

"I was seven, eight years old making pastries, so I don't want to choose nothing other than this," he said.