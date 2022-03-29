WARNING: This story contains a reference to a possible suicide and intimate partner violence.

LaSalle, Ont., police said Tuesday they've discontinued formal search efforts for the suspect in the homicide of 34-year-old Amanda Lyons earlier this month.

Police said investigators believe Blair Lyons, Amanda's husband, died after he jumped from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River.

On the morning of March 19, police located a vehicle owned by Blair and Amanda Lyons that was abandoned on the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor. Officers then went to the couple's Sugarwood Crescent home to do a wellness check.

Responding officers found the home's front door open and Amanda's body inside.

"Through investigation, detectives identified Amanda's husband, Blair Lyons, as being responsible for her homicide," police said in a media release Tuesday.

Police said they do not believe Lyons survived in the frigid and fast-moving water. Several authorities and search and rescue agencies had been searching the Detroit River and its shorelines, but could not locate him.

"Authorities on both sides of the border were notified of the incident in the unlikely event that Mr. Lyons managed to make it to shore."

OPP located the body of a man on Crystal Beach in Colchester on March 26, but LaSalle police said the discovery is not related to the Lyons investigation.

Blair Lyons is described as a 34-year-old white male with short, dark brown hair and facial hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his left shoulder.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued "in the unlikely event that he managed to survive the fall and escape the icy waters."

Police are asking anyone who's boating or fishing on the Detroit River to be vigilant and notify police immediately if a body is spotted in the water.

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help: