Province announces expansion of long-term care facilities in Windsor, Amherstburg

The provincial government has announced the expansion of long-term care facilities in Windsor and Amherstburg, adding 200 new beds, and upgrading more than 500 others.

The announced was made Thursday, and affects four long-term care homes in the area:

192 upgraded beds will be added to Windsor's Banwell Gardens Care Centre, which is being expanded. Construction is expected to begin this summer.

Eleven new and 181 upgraded beds will be added to the Berkshire Care Centre in Windsor, housed in a new facility that replaces the existing building. Construction there is expected to start in summer 2023, the province said.

Eighty-eight new and 72 upgraded beds will be added to Windsor's Regency Park Long-Term Care Home, which will also be replaced by a brand-new building. Construction is scheduled to start in winter 2023.

Finally, 101 new and 59 upgraded beds will go to Chateau Park Long-Term Care Home; the facility will move from Windsor to a new building being constructed in Amherstburg. Work is scheduled to begin in fall 2023.

When asked why the home was being moved, as being transferred between facilities can be difficult for residents and their families, Ontario Minister of Long-Term Care Paul Calandra said steps are being taken to make the change as easy as possible.

"We want to make the new homes ... as close to the existing homes as possible, so that we can mitigate a lot of that change, and also start to put homes into communities into smaller communities across the province of Ontario," he said. "Ultimately, we understand it's residents first."

Amherstburg mayor Aldo DiCarlo said the new facility will help the town provide better care for residents.

"The addition of 160 long-term care beds supports our goal to provide an inclusive and caring community for our aging population," he said at Thursday's announcement. "Most importantly, this added accommodation in our town will increase the opportunity for residents to stay close and connected to their family members who require this level of care, and continue to enjoy all the attributes of our community."

A ministry spokesperson said upgrading beds can refer to either making improvements in existing homes to ensure they're up to current standards, or replacing older facilities with new ones.