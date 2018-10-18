Skip to Main Content
New Lowe's bringing 75 full-time jobs to Windsor, 80 seasonal hires

A Lowe's is replacing what used to be a Rona in the city's east end and will bring 75 permanent full-time jobs.

The east-end location is the second Lowe's to open in the city

Lowe's says the new location has created 75 permanent full-time jobs with 80 seasonal part-time roles. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

A second Lowe's location has opened in Windsor's east end, hiring 75 full-time staff and approximately 80 seasonal part-time staff.

Lowe's says there will be roughly 40,000 products in-stock and also thousands more available through online or special order.

"Based on the way the customers are going to our first store in the market, we feel that a second store will do very well," said Malcolm Parks, divisional vice-president of operations.

This second store has opened where Rona used to be, which closed years ago as part of a nationwide cut.

Even though the two stores sell similar products, the marketing director for Lowe's Rick Truant said they offer a different model of services and products.

"It's all about smart homes now, and state-of-the-art appliances, where Rona never had any of that," Truant said.

The new Lowe's location is where the Rona used to be. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The new store is a sign that the uncertainty brought by ongoing NAFTA negotiations are over, according to mayor Drew Dilkens.

He said the unemployment rate has been going down compared to several years ago, even though there has been a bit of an uptick in the past few months.

"[The new store] certainly helps make a dent in our unemployment rate, which is already low, but going to continue to drop," said Dilkens.

