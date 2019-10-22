Chatham-Kent's Erie Shore Drive is flooding again

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) issued a flood warning Tuesday for Chatham-Kent's Erie Shore Drive.

According to a Tuesday media release, strong southwest winds have caused water to flow onto several properties, as well as around homes and over the road.

"Most forecasts suggest wind speeds will also increase this evening," reads an excerpt from the LTVCA's media release.

Waves on Lake Erie could reach between two metres and three metres in height, and strong winds are forecasted to continue until Thursday morning.

The LTVCA's flood warning will remain in effect until Thursday.

Erie Shore Drive has been closed to traffic.

Chatham-Kent officials were forced to declare a state of emergency along Erie Shore Drive earlier in August, as a result of strong winds and high water levels battering the shoreline.

The state of emergency was lifted on Sept. 9.