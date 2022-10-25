Voter turnout in Windsor on a downward trend

Monday's municipal election in Windsor showcased some of the lowest voter turnout in recent memory.

Unofficial city results indicate 31.57 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in Windsor. It's down from 35 per cent in 2018 and 37 per cent in 2014.

Amna Masoodi is a University of Windsor student and political watcher. She said the city could have done more to improve voter turnout.

"Advanced voting polls were only in certain wards, the timing was changed and people weren't used to it," said Masoodi. "Even in front of me, I was at a poll at 8 p.m. and I saw people coming in thinking it would close at 9. They were told 'No sorry, it's already done. You can't vote.'"

Amna Masoodi said she was worried about low voter turnout heading into the 2022 municipal election. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

In Windsor, voter turnout has been on a downward trend. In 2010, 46 per cent of the eligible population cast a ballot, which is the highest it's been in the last 16 years.

Voter turnout across the province in the 2018 municipal elections hit a record-low 38 per cent, according to data published by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario dating back to 1982. In those 40 years, province-wide turnout in municipal elections has never surpassed 50 per cent.

Across the province, one-third of all mayors and reeves — many of them in smaller communities — have already been acclaimed after running unopposed, according to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario.

In LaSalle and Tecumseh, both the mayor and deputy mayor positions were acclaimed as they ran unopposed. Tecumseh saw a voter turnout of 28.72 per cent.