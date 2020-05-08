Frost, record-breaking low temperatures expected for Windsor-Essex Friday night

If you think it's cold this morning, just wait — the forecast low for Friday night is –3 C.

That would set a record in Windsor, breaking the old mark of –1.7 from 1966.

It also means frost.

"I think the wind will die off tonight, and with this cold front already passed, we're really going to drop," said Mitch Meredith, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"There's frost where you get the ice crystals, but this is more like just a flat-out freezing of temperatures, which can also do the same amount of damage, if anybody had any plants out there."

Meredith said a cold front of air has moved down from the far north, bringing the drop in temperatures with it.

He said we can even expect some snow flurries Friday and overnight — something very unusual for this time of year.

"I would say it's been a while. Sometimes, there is the odd accumulation at the end of April, and that's pretty standard," he said. "But once you get into the second week of May, especially down into southwestern Ontario, it's a little bit rare, and I'm kind of also surprised myself because the Great Lakes, they didn't have much ice, so they actually are kind of like a source of heat."

Meredith said some areas of Lambton County east of Sarnia could get a "dusting" of snow tonight, as streamers develop off Lake Huron.

Meredith said the frost advisory for Windsor-Essex will be issued later today.

There's already such an advisory for the Chatham and Sarnia areas, since they could get frost this morning.

