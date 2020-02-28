With two children and two step-children in her home, Liz Sinasac is spending more on groceries than almost anything else — rent being the biggest expense.

"I try to have a mix," Sinasac said. "There's a lot of fresh food, usually always apples and some frozen stuff, pantry stuff, I try to get a mix of everything but my main focus is dinner items."

Sinasac struggles buying healthy and nutritious items in an affordable way — spending nearly $900 a month on her groceries and carefully watches for sales. The personal support worker has been off work following a difficult pregnancy, and her family relies on her partner's income to survive.

Her family isn't alone.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) found the price of groceries for a family of four has increased 8.8 per cent from last year and may see another increase in 2020. Numbers were calculated with a survey tool called the Nutritious Food Basket, which calculates the cost of 67 food items in nine area grocery stores, then finds the average lowest retail price.

Registered dietitian Andrea Docherty said it can be overwhelming, and grocery bills can skyrocket when people start to eat healthier. She suggests meal planning as a good way to start.

Watch: Liz and Andrea do a grocery shop with helpful tips on eating well on a budget:

Mom Liz Sinasac is looking to eat healthy for less. Dietitian Andrea Docherty helps her find healthy deals. 9:24

"Planning ahead is going to be key," she said. "They plan out what they want to eat for the week create that grocery list before they go to the store — then you find that you save money."

Docherty also suggests using plant-based proteins like beans, legumes and tofu as substitutions for meat products which can be more expensive.

"You can't not feed your kids," jokes Sinasac. "If you hold off on paying your cell phone bill it's okay."

People often cut their food budget when money is tight for other living expenses, said health unit officials. That often means skipping meals, eating fewer fruits and veggies, and filling-up on non-nutritious foods that cost less.

According to the report, the result is an unhealthy diet and "increased risk of chronic illness, and poor growth and development in children."

For those living on minimum wage, Ontario Works, or the Ontario Disability Support Program, little funds are left for nutritious foods after paying for rent, heat and hydro, transportation, childcare or other necessities.

In addition to budget shopping, the health unit advises that people can share garden knowledge or growing space, donate food to emergency food programs, and buy local products when possible.

If you, or someone you know, are having difficulties accessing food, go to www.211ontario.ca or call 211 to find a local emergency food program that can help.