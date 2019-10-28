Louis Ave. building fire caused by careless smoking, says Windsor fire

Windsor fire completed its investigation Monday into a building fire on Louis Avenue, concluding that the blaze was caused by "careless smoking."

Louis Ave fire update, investigation is complete, cause was careless smoking, accidental, damage $55,000. *JL —@WindsorFire1

The blaze was reported early Sunday evening, and caused approximately $55,000 worth of damage.

Louis Ave fire this afternoon, 1 person was rescued from the apartment has passed away. OFM and WFRS investigators are on scene conducting the origin and cause investigation. *JL —@WindsorFire1

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services said one person was rescued from the apartment fire but later died.