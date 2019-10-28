Skip to Main Content
Louis Ave. building fire caused by careless smoking, says Windsor fire
The blaze was reported early Sunday evening, and caused approximately $55,000 worth of damage.

One person was rescued from the apartment but later died

Windsor fire said the fire caused approximately $55,000 worth of damage. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Windsor fire completed its investigation Monday into a building fire on Louis Avenue, concluding that the blaze was caused by "careless smoking."

The blaze was reported early Sunday evening, and caused approximately $55,000 worth of damage.

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services said one person was rescued from the apartment fire but later died. 

