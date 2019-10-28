Louis Ave. building fire caused by careless smoking, says Windsor fire
One person was rescued from the apartment but later died
Windsor fire completed its investigation Monday into a building fire on Louis Avenue, concluding that the blaze was caused by "careless smoking."
Louis Ave fire update, investigation is complete, cause was careless smoking, accidental, damage $55,000. *JL—@WindsorFire1
The blaze was reported early Sunday evening, and caused approximately $55,000 worth of damage.
Louis Ave fire this afternoon, 1 person was rescued from the apartment has passed away. OFM and WFRS investigators are on scene conducting the origin and cause investigation. *JL—@WindsorFire1
Windsor Fire & Rescue Services said one person was rescued from the apartment fire but later died.
Here’s <a href="https://twitter.com/WindsorFire1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WindsorFire1</a> responding to another fire - this time near Louis and Wyandotte. <a href="https://t.co/svMHCTu3uX">pic.twitter.com/svMHCTu3uX</a>—@ChrisEnsingCBC
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.