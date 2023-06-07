$35M Lotto Max ticket sold in Windsor, Ont., says OLG

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says a winning Lotto Max ticket worth $35 million was sold in Windsor.

In a statement, the OLG says it was purchased Tuesday, June 6.

The winning ticket shared the full $70-million jackpot with another ticket sold in British Columbia.

The OLG says a winning ticket from last year also remains unclaimed.

It's an unclaimed $70 million Lotto Max ticket from June 28, 2022. It expires June 28, 2023.

That ticket was purchased in Scarborough. The winning numbers for June 28, 2022 were — 8, 19, 22, 41, 42, 46, 47, bonus 10.