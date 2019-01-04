'Lots of layers' to cannabis retail decision: Windsor councillor

The online survey for Windsor residents to comment on cannabis private retail stores ends Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.

Rino Bortolin, Ward 3 councillor, says the survey is intended to gauge public opinion.

"It's trying to get a sense of where people land on the issue," said Bortolin — but he doesn't know where the survey came from.

"It didn't come from council," said Bortolin, suggesting it may have come from the city's communications department or directly from the mayor's office.

Bortolin also says the survey has flaws.

"The decision we're tasked with as a council has a lot more details than just do you want a store or not."

According to Bortolin, there are "lots of layers" to the decision, including some complicated factors.

A section from the Nov. 20, 2018 letter sent to municipalities from the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

While it's true municipalities can opt out before the Jan. 22 provincial deadline and opt in at a later date, doing so removes the opportunity for revenue sharing.

If the province's tax collection from recreational cannabis sales in storefronts exceeds $100 million in the first two years, 50 per cent of that revenue will be given back to the municipalities — but only the ones that opted in before the first deadline.

"If we opt out, we are forgoing the sharing of that revenue forever," said Bortolin. "We have to look at what's good for the community."

That profit share is intended to be used for:

Increased enforcement

Increased response to public inquiries

Increased paramedic services

Increased fire services

By-law and policy development

Bortolin says the public survey is not the "be-all, end-all" and that to sway his personal decision, responses would have to be heavily slanted to one side.

"It would have to be 95 per cent one way," said Bortolin, before he would change his decision.

But, he respects the process.

"I'm always respectful of public input," said Bortolin. "I want to hear what the public has to say for sure."

While Bortolin says points made by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens are "valid," most of them are the responsibility of the provincial government.

"I think we need to strike a good balance between prudent zoning and fear mongering," said Bortolin. "Someone going in to buy cannabis is not going to start a ghetto."

Bortolin says he has no concerns in general, but does think the number of stores might be a problem.

"This is a population of 225,000 people — imagine we closed all the liquor stores and just had one," said Bortolin.

"If we have one store, we're going to continue to see the black market where your local neighbourhood dealer will sell more than the store does."

This month, a payment of at least $5,000 from the provincial government will be made to all municipalities to proceed with legalization activities. The money comes from $15 million taken from the Ontario Cannabis Legalization Fund. A second $15 million will be taken and distributed after the opt-out deadline of Jan. 22.