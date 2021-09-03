Drugs are killing people on Walpole Island First Nation but this community is cracking down

Drugs are "popping up like chicken pox" across Walpole Island First Nation, a community south of Sarnia, Ont. that declared a state of emergency in July to help stop a spike in overdoses.

Band counc. Cody Miskokomon compares the drug crisis to that virus which he says is devastating families, including his own.

"Having to bury a little cousin. Really, really touched me in that area," Miskokomon said of his cousin Jess who overdosed in 2018.

Our people are consuming poison. - Chief Charles Sampson

"She was in her early 20s, life of the family, very high-spirited, you know, you'd always get a laugh out of her.... The drug took her away."

He said losing young people is hurting the community, taking away from their culture, heritage and future.

"That's a pain and that needs to be healed," he said.

On July 16, Bkejwanong territory was placed under a state of emergency in response to a growing number of drug overdoses and deaths over the last year and a half — with opiates like fentanyl as the leading cause.

Chief Charles Sampson says he's determined to clean up the community and protect more people from dying of an overdose. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"Our people are consuming poison," Chief Charles Sampson said.

"If we don't take action — responsible action — the more deaths are going to occur."

Walpole Island police chief Chad Jacobs says one person has died of an overdose this year, and there have been 12 overdoses reported to police so far in 2021, but that the number is much higher in reality.

Jacobs explained that on social media, officials hear of four or five overdoses every weekend, where neither police or ambulances are called.

He believes the reason for this is because more and more users are relying on Narcan, the drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

"I've been told by a user that they use a buddy system," Jacobs explained.

"If a couple of them are gonna use, there's always one that doesn't so that he can give them the Narcan in the event they go down."

This checkpoint at the entrance of Walpole Island First Nation was established in August in an effort to fight drugs entering the community. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Officers on the territory say they are stretched thin, which is why the Ontario Provincial Police were called in to help. They're worried about smuggling operations, which Chief Sampson suspects are in "full swing" in the border community

"They have established footholds here on the reserve, and it has spread to include almost, from last count, 28 to 30 outlets for illicit drugs here on Walpole Island," Sampson said describing drug houses where narcotics are sold.

But in order to bust them, police need to acquire proper evidence, work that Sampson says is underway now.

He added the community is also seeing an increase of break-and-enters with users stealing to finance their habit.

Does the checkpoint work?

The community has set up a checkpoint at the border of Walpole Island First Nation to deter drugs from coming in.

WATCH | People have mixed reactions to the recently set up checkpoint at the border:

Checkpoint reactions 1:16 There are mixed reactions on Walpole Island in response to the new checkpoint system at the border. 1:16

The traffic stop is run by security guards rather than police officers, which means they can ask for names and check IDs, but are not authorized to inspect vehicles. It's a decision the local police service felt was best in order to free officers up to investigate.

"If we're gonna fight this drug problem, we need our officers on the road," Jacobs explained.

"We have to get out and start targeting some of the drug houses, the traffic coming and going and talking to some of the people in the community to try and get the information we need to get into the drug houses and shut them down. And we wouldn't be able to do that if we're sitting at the checkpoint."

While some band members are glad to see it, other question the purpose of the checkpoints.

Terry Sands is skeptical of the effectiveness of the First Nation's checkpoint system. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"I think it's a waste of money," said Terry Sands, a band member who has lived on Walpole Island for 71 years.

"They're just young kids," he said, of the checkpoint guards.

Even Police Chief Jacobs says the checkpoint might be slowing things down, but he doesn't "think it's preventing the drugs from coming in." He explained that some community members are allegedly bringing the drugs in.

Impact of trauma

Community leaders point to the trauma many felt this past year when mass graves were uncovered at residential schools as one reason addition levels may be high. In this community, orange shirts hang in houses, are attached to trees and line the streets.

Lynette Isaac shared that her sister died after a fentanyl overdose in Toronto. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"Drugs are a gateway for them to just have peace of mind, I would guess," band member Lynette Isaac said.

She's another person on Walpole Island who is in mourning after her adopted sister Shelley, of Oneida Nation of the Thames, suffered a fentanyl overdose in Toronto and was recently taken off life support. Isaac explains she leaves behind a seven-year-old son.

Shelley Isaac, from Oneida Nation of the Thames, died after a fentanyl overdose, her family explained. (Submitted by Lynette Isaac)

"I'm grateful for her life. Grateful for the amazing, cute little nephew that she gave me and my sisters. I'll be raising him until, well, forever."

'A hurricane, a perfect storm'

Drugs have been an issue for years, but it's been getting worse since the pandemic started, Miskokoman believes.

"We have a hurricane, a perfect storm when it comes to this drug epidemic," he explained.

He sees a number of factors playing a role, including not enough policing, not enough jobs, compounded by young people stifled by the pandemic that has shut activities down.

"The children have nothing to do," he said.

"So right now, the social gatherings and whatnot — they're meeting at the drug houses."

Bill Sands says the drug epidemic is the community's greatest challenge. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

For Bill Sands, who has lived on Walpole his whole life, the drug epidemic is the biggest problem the community is facing.

He said action should have come sooner but it's not too late to address the very "visible" problem.

"It has to be taken care of," he said. "I have children here and I have grandchildren. And everyone's afraid. You know, you go around to the parks, there's needles, there's things like that in our parks. You know, that's not right."

The need to heal

Chief Sampson wants to assure the community that strong action is being taken but it will mean some members will have to leave

Orange shirts, in honour of children who died while in the residential school system, can be seen throughout the community. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"We are going to close these drug houses down and we are going to take stiff action on them, which will also result in the banishment of individuals from our territory."

Beyond that, there's also a need for healing and treatment services.

Jacobs explained that officers in the community are speaking with users, offering help, trying to direct them into treatment, but that ultimately, it's up to the individual to make that choice.

Miskokomon explained that he'd like to see more rehabilitation supports for those in the community in need of help.

"The drugs came in here and they cut us, so now we have to find out what we're going to use to close that wound," he said.

''What types of stitching are we going to use to close that wound so that it stops bleeding and we can finally heal?"