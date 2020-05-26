More funding needed for staff in long-term care homes, say advocates

The union which represents workers in 22 long-term care homes across Windsor-Essex says the problems outlined in a recent military report are far too familiar.

"We've been sounding this alarm for a long time," said Tulio DiPonti, president of Unifor Local 2458.

A Canadian Armed Services report details a number of disturbing conditions that military personnel witnessed in five-long term care homes in Ontario, including the presence of cockroaches, rotten food, patients with ulcers left bed-bound, and staff moving between units wearing contaminated gear.

"We've met with the minister of long-term care just before the pandemic and we brought it back to her attention. We said, 'Listen, we've got a problem,'" DiPonti added.

John Scotland, the CEO of Steeves and Rozema which operates a number of long-term care homes including Heron Terrace in Windsor, said the province has to better fund the homes for more staff and allow them to be more flexible in who they hire.

"We've been saying for years that the system is broken, that it needs to be fixed," said Scotland, adding their hands are tied when it comes to hiring.

According to Scotland, a hospital can not hire a porter to wheel patients around. Instead, the funding formula for long-term care homes forces them to hire personal support workers.

"There's a health care crisis as far as human resource goes. We've gotta get more people into health care," said Scotland, suggesting it could be done through immigration or training programs.

Ryan Jershy operates Home Instead Senior Care, a company which provides care to seniors at home or in long-term care homes . He said the care he has witnessed locally has been very good, but suggests staffing shortages are at the heart of the issues.

"That's why we've had a lot of different long term care facilities reach out to us in the last two months [to provide extra staff]," said Jershy.

Erica Stevens-Abbitt, whose 93-year-old mother lives in a senior's residence, said she "hasn't been impressed" with what she's heard about long-term care homes. She believes the government should have known about the poor conditions before.

"Cleanliness and safety protocols aren't what they should be. How could that be such a surprise?" Stevens-Abbitt said.

"I think the more responsibility is taken by the government, either federally or provincially, the better those institutions will be."