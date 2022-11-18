Local woman wants to bring holiday cheer to Windsor teens

It's the time of year when many donate to help those who many need extra support. Often when it comes to toy and gift drives, they tend to skew toward younger children.

Victoria Rubio wants to make sure teens aren't left out this year. She started the Holiday Gift Drive for Teens. What's collected will go to youth who are part of the Sandwich Teen Action Group.

"I was a social worker and I'm also a mom of seven and my oldest is 24, my youngest is two. So when I was getting my social work degree when I was struggling, working jobs, because I'm sole support parent. I also went to these places to get assistance, and there was never anything from my teens," she said.

Often in her previous job as a social worker Rubio would refer clients to these organizations, but understood there was a piece missing. So this year she decided she will help fill the gap.

"They get cut off at 12 and 13. The teenagers in those households go without," she said. "The younger ones can get help here, there's not much we can do and as teenagers, you know, I think that they're expected to understand and I get it, but I feel like they deserve gifts too."

WATCH | Take a look at some of the early donations for teens: Bringing holiday cheer to Windsor teens Duration 1:10 Often when it comes to donated gifts, they tend to be for younger children. Victoria Rubio wants to make sure teens aren't left out this year. She started the Holiday Gift Drive for Teens. What's collected will go to youth who are part of the Sandwich Teen Action Group.

Rubio reached out to other agencies that have done gift drives to see if they could add on her plans for teens. She said they were all very supportive but suggested she reach out to a teen specific centre.

When she was a teen, Rubio worked at the Sandwich Teen Action Group (STAG) and said she knows there aren't a lot of places for teens to go, and because STAG does such great things she wanted to work with them. She wants to make the program a yearly tradition.

"I want this to be like the other drives where it's every single year people sign up and they get the assistance. It's just for their teenagers. So that's what I'm hoping for and, but this year we're really excited," she said.

She's already secured a yearly donor, who wants to remain anonymous, another donation worth $1,000 in gift cards and a person in California even reached out to offer a donation.

"We definitely could use a lot more support, sponsors, donations. If you don't know what to buy a teenager on the page there's a wish list for teenagers," said Rubio.

Boxes of donations are waiting to be sorted, then distributed to Windsor teens. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

And no, she said, teens aren't asking for expensive electronics. Rubio is looking for donations of games, beauty products, sports equipment or gift cards for bowling nights or manicures or even money that will be spent on items teens want.

Rubio said she will pick up donations in Windsor-Essex or people can drop them off at STAG on the west end, at her office at 3690 Walker Road, or on the east end at IncluSV Beauty Solutions until mid-December.

Once the collection is over, sorting begins, then those gifts will be handed out at STAG. John Elliott, its executive director, said he was happy to see someone who once worked at STAG give back.

"Teenage years, 16, 17, 18 — they sort of get lost in the shuffle. It's like they're not as important when it comes to Christmas. So when she approached me with the idea, I thought, you know what, that that's very interesting and very true," he said.

STAG itself provides a dinner for the teens and has another charity that donates new apparel. Without the extra support Elliott said for some of the low income families that time of year can be very tough.

"It's always good when I see those young people come back and want to give back."