'We grow for the world' but produce can't be found in local grocery stores, say CK greenhouse growers

How much of the produce grown in southwestern Ontario stays in southwestern Ontario?

Some greenhouse growers think it's not enough, especially since they're producing vegetables year-round.

Bonnie Verbeek, connected to Platinum Produce in Chatham-Kent, said their greenhouse bell peppers and beefsteak tomatoes aren't moving — yet everything on the grocery store shelves is from further away.

"This is a serious problem ... a devastating problem," said Bonnie in a Facebook post that has been shared almost 700 times. "I am mad. You should be mad."

When Bonnie shops, she looks for local produce, but finds most of what is available is from Mexico.

"They're not even from Ontario, let alone Canada," said Bonnie about what she finds in the grocery store. "You live in a huge agricultural sector ... we produce so much, yet how much is staying local?"

Tim Verbeek, vice president at Platinum, said it's a misconception retailers have about what consumers want.

"Our crops do go down in size," said Tim. "But also just sheer costs. Our costs are significantly higher."

Tim said greenhouses should be exempt from some higher energy costs, believing the industry is carbon-neutral.

According to Bonnie, only the field industry is taken into account, which leaves greenhouse growers in the dust.

"How are we not considered farm? We're farm, even from a business and tax standpoint," said Bonnie.

The Verbeek family grows tomatoes and peppers, but have heard of the same concerns with cucumber growers in the area too.

Creating a local strategy

Lyndsay Davidson, public health dietitian with Chatham-Kent Public Health is also support staff for the Chatham-Kent Local Food Strategy.

"There's a lot of interest in our community in having local produce available," said Davidson. "That's not always possible."

Davidson wasn't sure if grocery chains like Walmart and Sobeys are actively shutting out local producers, but said most of the individually-owned grocery stores work hard to bring in as much produce as they can.

"Sometimes that can be limited," said Davidson.

When CBC News reached out to Sobeys, they said they were passionate about investing in Canadian growers.

"As part of our "Look for Local" in-store offering, we are committed to sourcing and celebrating great local products from communities across Canada. As a business, our mandate is always to support local whenever possible," said Megan Buston, communications specialist for Sobeys.

Bonnie Verbeek tagged Food Basics in her Facebook post. They responded, saying they've shared the concern with their senior management team. (Bonnie Verbeek/Facebook)

The CK Local Food Strategy has been underway for the last few years and looks at the food system as a whole.

Davidson said they try to bring as many people together as they can to break down barriers and find "new way to be innovative as a community."

"We're looking at the big issues happening in Chatham-Kent," said Davidson. "From there, the core working group will come up with recommendations and actions to tackle as a community together."

There are no set action items yet — Davidson said the food strategy program is still in planning stages. The goal is to have it rolled out by next spring.

"We grow for the world in Chatham-Kent," said Davidson. "We want to have the strongest food strategy we can."

It's working, in some places. Bonnie said that after her Facebook post got so much attention, she could only find Canadian peppers in the grocery store close to her house.

"You have to let your purchase be your voice," said Bonnie. "Grocers go by the influence of the public voice."