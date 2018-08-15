Local mayors proceed with caution as PC's privatize pot stores

Mayors across Essex County are trying to wrap their heads around what private pot stores will mean for their communities.

Ontario's Progressive Conservative government announced Monday it will allow recreational pot to be sold in retail stores while the province will handle online sales.

Nelson Santos, the mayor of Kingsville, said they are supportive on the new legislation but want to make sure the policy keeps everyone safe.

"We are trying to obviously recognize the value in it but also recognize that with anything that is coming new, we have to look at all sides and ensure that it is safe overall for the community," he said.

Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos is supportive of the PC's announcement but also wants to make sure the community is safe. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

So far, the municipality has nine applications submitted to the government for medical marijuana greenhouses in Kingsville, Nelson said.

"Our community is supportive of that. It's just a matter of how much is too much."

The government announced there would be a "one-time window" following municipal elections taking place across the province this fall during which newly-elected councillors will have the option to opt-out of allowing sales in physical stores in their area.

LaSalle Mayor Ken Antaya told CBC News "on the surface, I don't see where there is a problem," but added the municipality is going to need a lot more information from the government to make an informed decision.

LaSalle Mayor Ken Antaya.

"I think we could do it effectively and in accordance of provincial guidelines. We do a lot of things in accordance to provincial guidelines," Antaya said.

Antaya said the decision will ultimately be up to council once administration makes a recommendation.

Aldo DiCarlo, mayor of Amherstburg, said the municipality received three phone calls immediately after the announcement asking about storefront licenses.

Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo.

Like all of the others mayors, he wants to see public consultation take place before any decision are made.

"It's an issue that I am sure there is going to be people passionate about both sides," DiCarlo said.

Local mayors will be attending the Association of Municipalities Ontario annual conference this coming week. They believe marijuana sales will be a heavily-discussed issue.