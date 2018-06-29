Local contractors invited to bid for Assumption Church repairs
A new copper roof and the heating system will be the first projects
Six local general contractors have been pre-approved to bid for upcoming construction projects at Assumption Church.
Tender bids close on May 2 and will be awarded by May 6. That's a tight timeframe, but Windsor lawyer Paul Mullins said it was crucial to the project that local companies and workers be involved.
"That's a very important part of the project," said Mullins. "We're asking the community to support us ... we want to make sure any opportunity for work is being afforded to people who are local."
Despite the quick turnaround, Mullins said many of the contractors invited to bid have already been out to assess the building.
"When they provide their subtrades for all of the work, we will be ensuring they've given consideration to the local tradespeople as well," said Mullins. "I'm glad that we were able to get this number of pre-qualified general contractors."
Construction is expected to start as early as mid-May, especially on the roof. A copper roof will go up, funded in part by the 'Copper Shingle Roof' campaign launched ahead of Easter weekend.
The fund allows people to "buy" one of the copper shingles. About 3,000 shingles are needed.
"This roof is going to be there for more than 100 years," said Mullins. "We calculated the cost of the roof and the number of shingles required."
A shingle costs $250 and will have names engraved. The campaign is expected to raise about $800,000.
"It puts the ability to contribute at a level people can manage," said Mullins.
Mullins said despite how long the project has taken — 10 years of fundraising and five years of the church being closed — he thinks the project has "turned the corner."
"The enthusiasm and the response that I'm receiving has been incredibly encouraging," said Mullins. "This project is one that all the parties are fully committed to."
