Local business owners disappointed to hear BIA funding could be revoked

Local business owners are disappointed to hear that funding for BIAs could be pulled if the money is put towards appealing the proposed location of the mega-hospital.

Mayor Drew Dilkens made the announcement last week, highlighting that the money given to BIAs are for very specific purposes as outlined in the Municipal Act.

"We really think that the mega-hospital is something that's going to damage our area," said Hussein Khalil, an agent at Desjardins Insurance and a board member of Wyandotte Town Centre BIA.

"It's pretty upsetting. We really do want to keep the jobs here, keep the hospital here and not to even consider it is upsetting," he said.

'We should stay out of it'

For one Windsor business owner, the BIA should not involve themselves in the decision making process of the mega-hospital.

Elisabeth Munsterhjelm, of Casa Chavela, urges the BIA should remain neutral in political decisions.

Hussein Khalil is an agent at Desjardin Insurance and a board member of Wyandotte Town Centre BIA. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC News)

"I don't think the city should revoke the funding nor do I think we should get involved politically as an organization...As far as I'm concerned, it's a non-political issue. We should stay out of it completely," said Munsterhjelm.

A similar disagreement between Sudbury's BIA and city council occurred just a few weeks ago.

BIAs have evolved

City staff recommended not to approve $20,000 of Downtown Sudbury's BIA budget after they discovered the plans for the money would be put towards funding the BIA's appeal to move the Sudbury Arena out of the city's downtown area.

"There is probably going to be more of this happening," said Maureen Luoma, executive director of the downtown Sudbury BIA.

"BIAs aren't what they used to be 40 years ago when the movement started ... BIAs have evolved very much and are taking much more active roles in economic development in partnership with their members and their municipality."

Elisabeth Munsterhjelm, the owner of Casa Chavela, says the BIA should remain neutral in political decisions. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC News)

Macro Foods owner Daniel Lomedico hopes the City of Windsor can arrange a better deal where both parties are happy.

"I really don't agree with the resolution that they're coming to," said Lomedico.

"And I hope, as a result of this, they do sum up another conclusion and renegotiate a better option at the end of the day."