Local business owners disappointed to hear BIA funding could be revoked
Mayor said BIA budgets may be pulled if money is used to appeal mega-hospital
Local business owners are disappointed to hear that funding for BIAs could be pulled if the money is put towards appealing the proposed location of the mega-hospital.
Mayor Drew Dilkens made the announcement last week, highlighting that the money given to BIAs are for very specific purposes as outlined in the Municipal Act.
"We really think that the mega-hospital is something that's going to damage our area," said Hussein Khalil, an agent at Desjardins Insurance and a board member of Wyandotte Town Centre BIA.
"It's pretty upsetting. We really do want to keep the jobs here, keep the hospital here and not to even consider it is upsetting," he said.
'We should stay out of it'
For one Windsor business owner, the BIA should not involve themselves in the decision making process of the mega-hospital.
Elisabeth Munsterhjelm, of Casa Chavela, urges the BIA should remain neutral in political decisions.
"I don't think the city should revoke the funding nor do I think we should get involved politically as an organization...As far as I'm concerned, it's a non-political issue. We should stay out of it completely," said Munsterhjelm.
A similar disagreement between Sudbury's BIA and city council occurred just a few weeks ago.
BIAs have evolved
City staff recommended not to approve $20,000 of Downtown Sudbury's BIA budget after they discovered the plans for the money would be put towards funding the BIA's appeal to move the Sudbury Arena out of the city's downtown area.
"There is probably going to be more of this happening," said Maureen Luoma, executive director of the downtown Sudbury BIA.
- Sudbury mayor says city will consider new convention centre proposal
- Sudbury mayor, BIA pushing for new downtown master plan
"BIAs aren't what they used to be 40 years ago when the movement started ... BIAs have evolved very much and are taking much more active roles in economic development in partnership with their members and their municipality."
Macro Foods owner Daniel Lomedico hopes the City of Windsor can arrange a better deal where both parties are happy.
"I really don't agree with the resolution that they're coming to," said Lomedico.
"And I hope, as a result of this, they do sum up another conclusion and renegotiate a better option at the end of the day."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.