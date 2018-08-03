Local builder makes mini Harry Potter homes for Amherstburg festival

Witches and wizards from Harry Potter will flood the streets of downtown Amherstburg beginning Friday.

They'll be alongside people dressed in their steampunk attire. It's called the Amherstburg Uncommon Festival.

And one local builder was tasked with making some mini houses to fit the theme.

Watch below for a preview of the festival:

Local builder tasked with creating mini Harry Potter houses for Amherstburg Uncommon Festival 2:07

The Amherstburg Uncommon Festival starts Friday at 4 p.m. and runs all-day Saturday and Sunday. All three nights will end with a fireworks display at Kings Navy Yard Park.

The festival will feature live performances, escape rooms, large mazes, magicians, daily aerial displays, butter beer, photo-ops, teapot racing, an interactive art gallery and owl and falcon flight demos.