Windsor police announce 48-year-old cold case homicide solved

A Windsor cold case homicide has been solved, almost 50 years after the homicide occurred.

Windsor police announced Friday a deceased male was responsible for the death of Ljubica Topic.

In 1971, the two Topic children were playing outside their Drouillard Road home when a man offered the six-year-old girl money to go with him. Eight-year-old brother Michael was given change to go "ride a bike" said police.

Ljubica body was found four hours later, on May 14, 1971, in an alley that no longer exists. She had been violently assaulted.

In 2015, police revealed the profile of a suspect after new evidence — two of Ljubica's teeth and one adult tooth — were found near where her body had been discovered.

Police have not named the deceased male responsible. He was only recently identified as a suspect in the case and while he was a Windsor resident at the time of the homicide, had lived out west in the years following.

The case had been reopened six times since the 1970s, with hundreds of tips from across Caanda and the U.S.