Live grenade found in Thames River while 'magnet fishing'

A live grenade was found and pulled from the Thames River on Sunday.

Chatham-Kent police say a resident was "magnet fishing" in the river near the Thamesville bridge and "caught" what appeared to be a live grenade.

Wallaceburg resident Brianna Clarke said it was her husband, Chuck Morgan, that pulled the grenade up.

"It was a scary excitement but I mean that's got to be a once in a lifetime — I hope, I hope it is a once in a lifetime find," said Clarke."At first I think we were maybe in denial, like 'No that can't be a grenade,' and once we realized it most definitely was a grenade with a pin in it, it turned to fear."

Clarke said they immediately called 911.

"They just instructed us to set it down gently and walk away and wait for police to come," she said.

Pictures of the grenade were taken and sent to the Canadian military and the bomb disposal unit identified the item as a M36 grenade.

Police say the area was secured until members of Canadian Forces Base Borden arrived to remove the grenade.

Clarke said a few of her family members were magnet fishing when they made the discovery.

"Well it's a strong magnet that's tied to the end of a rope and you just toss in it and the hope to pull out some cool metal," said Clarke. "You're cleaning in the waterways, you're having fun, you can find some cool stuff."

Clarke said other magnet fishing finds include an ice skate, a tricycle, a horseshoe, and other scrap metal.

No one was injured.

More from CBC News Windsor: