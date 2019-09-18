New owners to transform Amherstburg's little white church into an Airbnb

The little white church has been an historic landmark in Amherstburg since 1892. It's visible for several kilometres north on Howard Avenue (County Road 9) as one approaches County Road 20.

But it looks dramatically different today. The siding has been ripped off to add insulation and the windows and doors have been removed. It's all part of a dramatic transformation that's turning the 126-year-old building into an Airbnb listing.

But not to fear, the new owners are abiding by a heritage designation and will restore the exterior with white siding and new etched glass windows so the little white church will look as it always has.

"The front entry is basically going to stay how it was," said Drew Coulson, a contractor, who along with partner Greg Grondin, bought the building from the town earlier this year for $225,000.

The heritage designation only applies to the exterior, so inside on the main floor, four rooms are being created with two-by-fours. The basement is also being subdivided into two rooms.

Coulson and Grondin expect to add two additional rooms in the basement in the future.

The rooms inside the Little White Church are still in the framing stages. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"It's a great idea. Some of the design options we sat and worked with the last three or four months have been excellent. I can't wait for the show piece to be done. It's going to be great," said Grondin.

The two men say each room will have its own entrance. A new septic system has been installed behind the building and the back of the building has been reconfigured with a new roof and entrances to the basement.

The rooms will be designed with different themes, with some rooms highlighting a romantic Paris theme, while others exude speakeasy and Detroit loft vibes.

Guests will be encouraged to visit area restaurants for meals and Grondin and Coulson expect to collaborate with area wineries and craft breweries as part of the tourism package.

"We're going to encourage people here to visit those areas," said Coulson.

Heritage committee member Robert Honor is pleased with the way the building, which has sat vacant for about a year, is being re-purposed.

Watch this gif to see what the little white church used to look like, compared to its current state:

He said keeping the familiar look on the outside was imperative.

"I think people would certainly miss it. The importance is to maintain it as that landmark," said Honor.

The project is expected to be complete in time for Christmas.