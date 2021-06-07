Cyclists warned not to use Windsor's new pump track before official opening

Windsor police have been called to disperse groups of cyclists at a new pump track at Little River Corridor Park on multiple occasions, according to the city.

The cycling park is still considered a construction site and is not open to the public.

If weather permits, the city is expecting to open the track on Friday. In the meantime, the city has posted additional signs and "beefed up" fencing to send a message: don't come to the track until it's officially opened.

"There's been, unfortunately, a few instances where people have gained access. It seems like once one or two people get in there, it welcomes the masses in the park," said James Chacko, the city's senior parks manager.

"A couple of times, we've had to have the police actually go out there and help to disperse everybody."

Metal fencing and warning signs can be seen outside the construction site. The city says some cyclists have been ignoring these warnings and using the track. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Metal barriers have been put in place in recent weeks to deter trespassing. Chacko said snow fencing (which is lighter and easier to tear down) had previously been used when construction started April 26.

"I think we've beefed up the amount of metal fencing there just to really showcase the significance of it being an active [construction] site — in that it's something that we don't want people to be crossing and engaging in," said Chacko.

He said it's possible that riders are perceiving the barricades as a COVID-related restrictive measure that has nothing to do with the status of the trail.

Metal fencing was introduced later in the construction timeline after the city said riders were breaking through previously-used snow fencing to gain access to the pump track. On Monday, pieces of the metal fencing could be seen down on the ground. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

As construction progressed and the fencing was being repeatedly torn down, Chacko said the city also introduced additional signage while continuing to repair the fencing.

"Some people have a mindset that that is not something they are going to follow," he said. "But this is no different than any other active construction site. We don't want people in there."

The city's pump track is meant to replace a makeshift dirt course that was built by riders in the area and removed by the city in March. A similar track, known as the 'Dirt Church,' was created by bike enthusiasts in Little River before being bulldozed by the city in 2017.