Electrical wire failure cause of Little River apartment fire

Windsor Fire says an Ontario Fire Marshal investigation into an apartment fire on Little River Road has determined that an electrical wire failure caused the blaze.

In a Tweet, Windsor Fire said that the fire, which happened on Saturday and destroyed a section of the building's roof, started on a third floor balcony. They estimated damage to be $1.5 million.

Little River fire investigation is completed, fire started on a 3rd floor balcony, caused by a failure of an electrical wire, damage is 1.5 million. Residents to contact building management for entry. *JL —@WindsorFire1 Little River fire investigation was completed last night, WFRS access for residents has been canceled, for resident access contact the building owner. *JL —@WindsorFire1

It added that residents can now contact the building owner and not the fire department for access to the building.

Though no one suffered any injuries as a result of the fire, it has displaced nearly one hundred tenants. Officials are telling residents to expect months of displacement and to seek long-term accommodations.

Officials told CBC News that hydro to the building has been shut off due to compromised lines, and parts of it have sustained water damage.