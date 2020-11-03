Electrical wire failure cause of Little River apartment fire
Fire officials have completed investigation, estimate damage at $1.5 million
Windsor Fire says an Ontario Fire Marshal investigation into an apartment fire on Little River Road has determined that an electrical wire failure caused the blaze.
In a Tweet, Windsor Fire said that the fire, which happened on Saturday and destroyed a section of the building's roof, started on a third floor balcony. They estimated damage to be $1.5 million.
Little River fire investigation is completed, fire started on a 3rd floor balcony, caused by a failure of an electrical wire, damage is 1.5 million. Residents to contact building management for entry. *JL—@WindsorFire1
Little River fire investigation was completed last night, WFRS access for residents has been canceled, for resident access contact the building owner. *JL—@WindsorFire1
It added that residents can now contact the building owner and not the fire department for access to the building.
Though no one suffered any injuries as a result of the fire, it has displaced nearly one hundred tenants. Officials are telling residents to expect months of displacement and to seek long-term accommodations.
Officials told CBC News that hydro to the building has been shut off due to compromised lines, and parts of it have sustained water damage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.