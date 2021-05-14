With team sports expected to resume this summer, Windsor-Essex leagues are on the ball

Local sports leagues are getting ready for a return to competition, though right now, it's not clear when exactly that will be.

Under the provincial three-phase plan released last week, athletics fields can reopen in Step 1 — which could come as soon June 14 — and sports leagues can resume when the province enters Step 2.

That phase can take effect when 70 per cent of adults have at least one dose of a COVID-19 shot, and 20 per cent are vaccinated with two doses, though vaccination rates won't be the only consideration.

Ahead of the eventual resumption of team sports, CBC Radio's Windsor Morning checked in with two people involved in the local leagues to get a sense of what comes next.

Kathy Recchia, the district administrator for District 5 Little League, an umbrella organization for kids' baseball in the region, said the group is doing final registration for players ahead of a shortened season.

But they don't know exactly what is permitted yet.

"We're still waiting on the final directives from the health unit regarding bubbles and teams, and how the schedules are going to work. But for any other purposes, we are set to go," she said.

She anticipates that the season will go ahead like it did last summer, where the athletes played in bubbles and other COVID-19 restrictions were in place. Tournaments are already cancelled.

But she said everyone's itching to return.

"It's just been too long, too much delay and not enough ball," she said.

LISTEN | Kathy Recchia and Settimo Tocco join Windsor Morning:

Windsor Morning 8:27 Soccer & Baseball As soon as they get the go-ahead from the province, thousands of children in Windsor Essex will be taking the field. Little League baseball is standing in the on-deck circle, and the Tecumseh Soccer Club is ready to go. 8:27

Settimo Tocco, the president of the Tecumseh Soccer Club, said that organization is in the same situation — awaiting word on what will be allowed this summer.

He's hoping the teams might be able to participate in league games against other clubs this year.

"We've been training, training, training but all the kids love to have some competition," he said.

Both Tocco and Recchia say registrations are down somewhat this year due to the pandemic.