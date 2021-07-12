Windsor's Little Italy erupts after Euro Championship victory

Windsor's Little Italy erupted in celebration after Italy beat England in the UEFA Euro Championship match Sunday evening.

"In front of 65,000 people in England, we did it," Marcello Bertozzi said. "We deserved it, we went undefeated, we worked hard and we did it ... God bless Italia!"

A giant group of fans gathered on Erie Street, where a section was closed off and a large screen was put up for people to take in the game being played at London's Wembley stadium.

There were a lot of tense moments as the game went through both extra time periods without breaking the 1 to 1 tie on goals scored by both teams during regular play.

It was a party-like atmosphere on Erie Street in Windsor after Italy clinched the UEFA European Football Championship Sunday evening. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"I do feel the tension but all I can say is it's comin' Rome," Francesco Pignanelli said after the first extra time period. "It's comin' Rome, baby."

The crowd went nuts after Italy prevailed in the shootout, clinching the second Euro title for the team and robbing the English of their chance to win their first international competition since it won the World Cup in 1966.

"They played good but we played a little bit better," Andrea Signorelli said.