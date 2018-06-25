World-class triathlete and Harrow-native Lionel Sanders has done it again — earning his fourth consecutive victory in the Mont-Tremblant 70.3 Ironman triathlon Sunday.

"Mont Tremblant has always been a very special town and race venue, and anytime you can win a major race for the fourth consecutive year in a row, it's very memorable," Sanders said.

Sanders accomplished one of his "best ever swims," leaving the water almost a minute behind the other triathletes.

He picked up speed during the remaining legs on the race, leaving his bike three minutes ahead of the competition and running across the finish line with a time of 3:40:58 — almost 90 seconds before second-place U.S. finisher Rudy Von Berg.

"Most athletes are lucky to win one to two races in their career," said former Olympic coach Barrie Shepley who helped train Sanders since he became a triathlete.

Sanders will return to Mont Tremblant in August for the full 140.6-mile (or 226-km) Ironman race before heading to the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii on October 13.