Lineups in Sandwich Towne as people wait for their booster

A long line of people waited outside Sandwich Towne's Windsor Essex Community Health Centre to get their COVID-19 shots on Thursday.

The clinic was offering booster shots, along with first and second doses.

Currently only those 50 plus, those who got two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, are Indigenous or work in a health-care setting are eligible to book a booster shot.

But starting Monday, Dec. 20, those aged 18 and older will be eligible to get their booster. The province is also shortening the interval required to wait before getting a booster from six months to three months after a second dose.

Leon Germishuizen, who was in line waiting for his turn, told CBC News that anyone who can get a booster should do so.

"I think everyone is going to have to get used to wearing a mask. They've proven the vaccines do help you if you do get sick. We've had friends we lost. They got COVID. Others have recovered," Germishuizen said.

He added that right now, he has family in England ill with COVID, and they are feeling similar to what the flu feels like.

Further down the line, Joseph Kennedy was waiting for his shot. He said everyone needs to get it done — the faster the better.

Dean Baker waited patiently in line to get his booster to make sure he can still get together safely with family.

"Last Christmas I missed out on Christmas dinner because it was too many people attending and I didn't have the shots at the time," he said.

Joseph Kennedy and Dean Baker waited in-line today to get vaccinated. (Darrin DiCarlo/CBC)

He thinks everyone should get the shot, but it should be more organized and older people should get access first.

"I think everybody from zero up should be able to get the shot. But I think it's got to be organized. So you don't get a lineup like this. You know where people my age, 75 years old with a heart condition, have to stand outside for an hour trying to get this done."

He said he's lost friends because they wouldn't get their shot.

Where to get your booster

The mass vaccination site at Devonshire Mall is offering booster shots, but appointment registration is required on the WEVax website. Next week, the Windsor-Essex County Health unit is offering a walk-in pop-up clinic at John McGivney Children's Centre on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It runs each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. but will be focusing on vaccinations for five to 11-year-olds. They will provide first, second, and booster doses with Moderna or Pfizer, and the flu shot is also available.

There are also some pharmacies and some health-care providers offering the vaccinations. In those settings, booster shots for those 18 and up may be offered as of Friday, according to a news release from the provincial government.