Lightning rods prevent strike damage but 'uncommon' on most homes, says installer

The president of a lightning rod company said the story of a LaSalle, Ont. home being severely damaged by a lightning strike is sad, but not surprising.

David Cliff's company based near Hamilton is one of only two that install lightning rods in western Ontario.

Over the weekend, the Prestia family's home was severely damaged after a vent near the home's roof peak was hit by lightning, setting the attic ablaze, according to fire officials.

"I think everybody would have them on their home if the cost was, you know, 500 bucks," said Cliff, president of Dominion Lightning Rod Company.

"They sit there and they seem to do nothing except when they're needed, so I think people like to spend money on patio sets and landscaping and things they need in their home if they have a limited disposable income."

Most of Cliff's business is in commercial, industrial and telecommunications and he only installs about 20 rods on homes each year.

"They're more common on isolated homes in rural settings or large homes where the value is high and the price of contents are high," he said.

The cost to add a lightning protection system to a home can range anywhere from $3,000 to $7,000.

Cliff said lightning rods were more commonly installed on barns and homes in past generations, before home insurance became more widely available.

he said the systems, when installed properly and to code, are 98 per cent effective in protecting homes from strikes.