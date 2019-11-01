'Ready to give up': Winds cause flooding, downed power lines at Lighthouse Cove

Shifting winds brought floods to Lighthouse Cove Thursday night, with water rushing over the road.

Jason Homewood, with the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority, was on the scene as heavy winds downed power lines.

Lighthouse Cove has a lot of water. After I took this video we found a downed hydro pole with wires near the flooding. Now keeping traffic off the road until the utility folks arrive. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ltvca?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ltvca</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lakeshore?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lakeshore</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lighthousecove?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lighthousecove</a> <a href="https://t.co/QdaKYmjbjb">pic.twitter.com/QdaKYmjbjb</a> —@Jason_Homewood

Homewood stayed late into the night, leaving around 3 a.m. when snow started to fall.

A flood watch issued by the LTVCA Thursday morning warned of possible shoreline damage, erosion and flooding along the Lake St. Clair shoreline, which stretched to Lighthouse Cove.

Joe Taylor spoke to CBC News from his dad's backyard, where west winds destroyed a dock.

"This is the third or fourth time this year," said Taylor about the damage. "He's 86 ... this is pretty devastating."

Taylor said his dad just "doesn't know what to do anymore."

There's no breakwall in the Taylor backyard — where he's lived for more than 40 years. On nice days they see swans and blue herons out the back window.

"Now the winds are coming in and wrecking properties here," said Taylor. "The water was coming over the road last night."

Taylor said it was a good thing the power didn't go out, as people in the neighbourhood were up late pumping water out of basements and backyards.

"He's ready to give up," said Taylor about his dad, who hopes to get permission to build a berm or breakwall soon.