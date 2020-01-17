Lighthouse Cove feeling the brunt of high water levels and flooding

High water levels in the Thames River are rushing toward Lighthouse Cove, causing a mess in the small community.

Some streets are covered in water due to the wind coming off Lake St. Clair.

On Wednesday, the Thames River peaked in Chatham with all that water now making its way to the Lakeshore area.

"A lack of sleep," said Mark Fairweather, describing how he feels knowing his basement may flood. "I'm just waiting for it to happen. I'm prepared for it."

I’m right across the road <a href="https://t.co/BUC6XvmhFw">pic.twitter.com/BUC6XvmhFw</a> —@cuba_nurse

Some areas can be dangerous

The Town of Lakeshore is asking people to avoid the flooded areas, if at all possible.

"The combination of slippery banks and fast moving cold water can be dangerous," according to a municipal news release.

Officials have delivered sand, along with 1,000 bags, to Lion's Park in Lighthouse Cove which residents can use to protect their homes.

Barricades have been put up in certain areas where roadways are submerged.

As folks in Chatham breathe a sigh of relief, downstream, in Lighthouse Cove, it’s a different story. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/OHDAM40g0X">pic.twitter.com/OHDAM40g0X</a> —@KatGeorgieva

Clear debris

As the water begins to recede in the coming days, the town is asking residents to ensure debris is cleared from catch basins as well as other types of drains.

They're encouraging people to properly dispose of debris, instead of throwing it back into the river.

Water along the Thames River in Chatham overflows its banks, flooding parts of the municipality. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

In Chatham, some business owners along the Thames River said their basements are dry, despite being flooded in previous years under similar circumstances.