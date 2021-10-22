Local businesses get ready for holiday season as Ford promises to lift restrictions

Local business owners are shaping their plans for the busy holiday season. This as Ontario is planning to gradually lift all remaining public health restrictions by March of next year.

By Christmas, a number of changes will already be in effect. Capacity limits will be lifted at several facilities, including restaurants, gyms and indoor event spaces.

Ron Morrow, general manager at the Giovanni Caboto Club said they are looking forward to the Christmas season, especially with expanded capacity -- but there are some concerns with staffing levels.

"It will be dependant on how many people come back for functions. We used to be at a company of about a hundred employees," he said.

Ron Morrow is the general manager of the Giovanni Caboto Club. He said they are facing some staffing shortages. (Aastha Shetty/CBC News)

"Right now, we're running with about 30 or so. We probably need to get through the holiday season with about 50 altogether."

Following Friday's announcement, restaurant owners only have about two months to figure out how they will deal with higher demand and higher capacity this holiday season.

George Marar is the co-owner of Bourbon Tap & Grill. He is looking forward to opening a second location right in time for the holiday season. (Aastha Shetty/CBC News)

George Marar, co-owner of Bourbon Tap and Grill on Ottawa Street said his restaurant is quickly recovering from a staffing shortage.

"We've been pretty fortunate. We have a pretty loyal staff where we had quite the turnover with the first shut down. I think we went from about 35 employees to about 11 at one point. We've gotten back up to about 40 now. We're fortunate in that respect."

Marar said they have big plans coming up, with a brand new second location scheduled to open up soon.

Staff are busy preparing orders at Sweet Revenge Bake Shop. (Aastha Shetty/CBC News)

Many other business owners are also eager to potentially welcome more customers with fewer restrictions.

Diana Elias, new owner of her bakery Sweet Revenge Bake Shop said they are already thinking of what they would like to do for Christmas.

"As soon as Halloween is done, we're going to prep menu ideas, We'll probably do individually boxed things because a lot of companies right now, especially with COVID are looking for individually boxed items. They're looking for cookie platters, special macaroons, special cupcakes, all the fun stuff."

Diana Elias is the new owner of Sweet Revenge Bake Shop. She said she is looking forward to the busy Christmas season. (Aastha Shetty/CBC News)

The Ontario government only plans to lift more restrictions in January if there are no new "concerning trends" coming out of the holiday season.