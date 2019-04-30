One charged in Bruce and Riverside assault

Windsor police have arrested one person in a life-threatening stabbing incident.

Officers responded to a weapons call Tuesday evening at Riverside Drive and Caron Avenue.

While looking for the suspect, officers were alerted to an adult male victim who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second victim was also stabbed, but no injuries were reported by that person.

Officers located the suspect in the 300 block of Chatham Street West.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon and with breaching probation.

Police have not located the weapon.