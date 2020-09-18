French Catholic high school in Windsor-Essex reports case of COVID-19

Just three days after Windsor-Essex marked its first case of COVID-19 in a school, a second case has emerged in the region — this time, at a Catholic high school in the French board.

École secondaire catholique l'Essor in Tecumseh confirmed "a person in the school community" has tested positive for the virus.

"As part of our collaboration with the Windsor-Essex Health Unit, we have provided lists of the names of students and staff who may have been in contact with the person in question," said Lynn Cossette, communications officer for the school board.

"We have informed members of our school community of the situation and encouraged them to continue to monitor the appearance of symptoms of COVID-19 every morning, both in the parent and in the child and follow the recommended hygiene measures to protect against COVID-19."

Officials have not said if the COVID-positive individual is a student, teacher or other staff member at the school.

On Tuesday, Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg reported one of its students had tested positive for COVID-19.