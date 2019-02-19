Lemonade stand founder wins Governor General award for volunteering

Maya Mikhael was at a figure skating competition when she found out she was going to receive a Governor General's award.

"It made me feel really good," said Mikhael. "I'm very proud of myself."

Mikhael is the founder of Maya's Friends Lemonade Stand, a charitable organization that she started when she was younger. She's raised more than $12,000 for the homeless and hungry in Windsor over the last five years.

Governor General Julie Payette has deemed Mikhael's efforts worthy of the Medal for Volunteers.

Maya Mikhael and her father John didn't think the award was real when they were first told. (Vince Robinet/CBC)

The award is a national honour that anyone can fill out a nomination for. An independent advisory committee reviews those nominations, and then makes recommendations to the Governor General.

"I was really, really happy," Mikhael said about finding out. She'll receive the actual medal at a ceremony in the next two years.

"It's worth the wait."

Windsor's Lebanese community previously honoured Mikhael with a leadership award in 2017.

The letter written to Maya Mikhael to tell her about the award.

"I feel excited, I feel honoured," said Mikhael's dad John. He wants more parents to get involved with their kids.

John said it's not about the medal, it's about what the medal represents.

"It's rewarding for the parents and the kids, and the community," said John. "It's part of my legacy."