Teens providing 'lemon-aid' to squeeze volunteer efforts out of Windsor's youth

The idea for the Lemonade Brigade started after eight-year-old Jaxson Nosella's grandmother and sister were watching the news.

"This little girl in North Carolina did a lemonade stand for cancer. We figured we could do the same thing, but for a charity in our community," he said.

On Wednesday, the group hosted its fifth annual lemonade and bake sale at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Not only do they send all proceeds to W.E. Care For Kids, it also gives Windsor's youth the tools they need to launch their own lemonade stand.

Jaxson Nosella was eight years old when he launched the Lemonade Brigade. Five years later, more than 600 kids have reached out wanting to put up their own lemonade stand. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Kids who want to put up their own lemonade stand receive a starter kit which include cups, lemonade powder, straws, a small blackboard and promotional banners.

The brigade doesn't just sell lemonade, however. They also offer baked goods — even rocks with messages like "I choose to be happy." "Be The Change" and "Love" written on them.

Nosella said the group offers prizes and incentives for kids who put up their own lemonade stand and generate high sales.

he said, adding they offer prizes and incentives to kids who generate the highest revenue from their lemonade stand.

In 2017, the group raised about $10,000 — a number they're hoping to surpass by the end of this year.

"I feel that it's really important that other children in our community take the initiative and do a lemonade stand like we did."