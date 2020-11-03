Windsor budgie 'Lemon' stars in 2021 Pet Valu calendar

A three-year-old Windsor budgie will star in Pet Valu's 2021 calendar after winning the company's annual casting call contest.

Lemon, a small yellow budgie, triumphed over 60,000 other submissions from around the country. She will grace the walls of homes across Canada as the face of October 2021.

"Lemon being photogenic, and my interest in photography, it just worked," said Lemon's owner Parveen Razvi, who made the submission in June.

Lemon's owner Parveen Razvi stands next to a sign announcing Lemon's selection. (Parveen Razvi)

It was love at first sight when Razvi, a registered nurse, went to the store to get her first pet and saw Lemon. Razvi says Lemon's bright yellow colour — and colourful personality — make her stand out.

"She's very social, and she gives us kisses, and she talks — we just have a good time together," said Razvi.

Lemon's even picked up a few words, including "pretty bird" and "Hey Siri."

But she doesn't always stay out of trouble.

"If I have like some papers out, if I'm studying or something, she'll come and run up to my papers and bite them. And then I'll tell her "No Lemon!" and then she'll run away," said Razvi.

Even then Razvi can't let her guard down, because Lemon often comes back to do it again when she's not looking.

In spite of that occasional mischief, Razvi is proud of her budgie companion.

"It's really special," she said. "I just think it's incredible that out of the whole country my little Lemon was selected."

The calendar is available at all Pet Valu stores in Canada and features 17 pets including dogs, a hamster and a hedgehog. The calendar is give what you can, with all proceeds going toward the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.