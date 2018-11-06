Windsor-Essex legions hope for legislative change to property tax exemption

The provincial government plans to table legislation that would exempt legions from paying property taxes starting 2019.

Currently, municipalities can exempt legions from paying property taxes. Windsor, Chatham-Kent and most of Essex County offer the exemption.

Presidents for branches in Belle River and Comber said they do pay some property tax and the exemption would be helpful.

"Right now we get a bill for our first installment which is usually $800, then what we have to do is apply for the next installment and usually they just waive it," said Richard Brooks, president of the Royal Canadian Legion chapter 399 in Belle River.

He said federal cuts to Veterans Affairs means veterans are relying on legions for help.

"It means a few extra dollars for our veterans who are in desperate need of it," Brooks said.

Changing reputation

Legions in the past may have been known as a private club, or he said "an old people place," but that's changing, at least in Belle River.

"A lot of the community here now supports us very well, because people understand that families and friends and victims of war and veterans themselves," said Brooks. "It's a place to get together to have a good time and talk about life in general."

The savings from property taxes means they can continue to provide the hall for free to those who need it. Currently two auto clubs and a playing card club use the facility.

The situation is different for the Metropolitan branch, branch 594, in Tecumseh. It has been exempt from property taxes for as long as Tom Friesen, the current president, can remember.

"Legions are run by volunteers and to try and make sure we're here for our veterans," he said.

"It's important to count every nickel and dime and not having to pay the property taxes has allowed us to stay open since 1961 for this particular branch," he said.

The legions are looking for more members. It's open to veterans and non-veterans.