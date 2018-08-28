Left-hand turn lane into empty lot a 'proactive' move, says city engineer

As you drive down Riverside Drive from west to east, it might look like an odd set up — a left hand turn lane into an empty lot where historic Abars once stood.

According to city officials, as part of the Riverside Vista Project — a $6 million project that includes sewer work, sidewalks and bike lanes, — it's a smart planning move for the future.

The city's engineer said the empty lot — which is located on the water and is owned by a subsidiary of Manuel (Matty) Moroun — will, "at some point, be developed."

City officials say this property will eventually be developed and they don't want to have to dig up the intersection later. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"Certainly, we would be subject to some severe criticism if we came forward at a later time and had to dig up an intersection and construct a new left turn lane for that," said Mark Winterton.

Winterton said there is nothing proposed to go into the location as of yet.

Instead of making one lane for through traffic and the other to turn right, Winterton said the newly constructed intersection was designed to actually slow traffic down.

"We don't want to encourage traffic on Riverside. We want it on other arterial roads like Wyandotte," he said. "Riverside Drive has a special designation as a scenic parkway."

Mark Winterton, the city's engineer says he feels the city did something "proactive." (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Winterton said there is also a left hand turn lane on the opposite side of the road so now there will be one opposing left turns.

Bike lanes will also be added to added to the stretch of road.

"We did something that is proactive… that is really meant for the next 40 or 50 years of transportation," he said.