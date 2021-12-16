Leaves everywhere at Lakeshore park, but not in the places they should be

For the last week, people have been dumping their yard waste at Leffler Peace Park in Lakeshore.

Jeff Wilson, division leader of roads, parks and facilities with the municipality, said it was substantial. He isn't sure if it's due to miscommunication or if due to one person starting it, then others following. Wilson said they started getting calls about an extra pick-up a week and a half ago.

"Unfortunately for us this year, with how warm it's been, the leaves have dropped late and residents are dealing with the leaves now. We didn't get ahead of it and put on an extra pick up," he said.

There are no more pickups scheduled for this year. The next one won't be until April 23.

Jeff Wilson, division leader of roads, parks and facilities with the municipality, said people have been dropping off yard waste at a local park. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"They've closed up everything. In order to do that, we've got to we've got to talk to the Solid Waste Authority, plus [waste contractor] GFL to get another pickup schedule, which is — it's done for this year," he said.

There are free drop-offs in Kingsville and Windsor at the transfer stations.

"If you're going to load it up to come to a park, maybe it's a good idea if you brought it to the drop-off station," Wilson said.

GFL was called in by Lakeshore to clean up the mess that was there. Wilson said it was a "substantial cost," somewhere in the thousands.

Meanwhile, Christmas tree pick-up happens at Leffler Peace Park. Signs will go up once collection begins later this month.